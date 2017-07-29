VIDEO: Valet worker punched outside Florida resort

WFLA Published:
(WFLA)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WFLA) — A valet is battling serious injuries after police say he was punched by a customer outside of a Florida resort earlier this week.

Surveillance video captured the whole incident on camera outside the Ocean Sky Hotel and Resort in Fort Lauderdale.

Hotel guest John Henry Kiernan can be seen talking to the valet, Rudolph Rodriguez. Suddenly, Kiernan punches Rodriguez in the face and knocks him to the ground.

Both of the men said the dispute stemmed from a parking charge.

Kiernan told our NBC affiliate in the area that Rodriguez was disrespectful and wanted to fight.

According to NBC Miami, Kiernan told police he was a former officer and said he felt in danger for his safety and struck first.

Kiernan was not arrested, and he has not been charged. Police say they will wait for the State Attorney’s Office to pursue charges.

Rodriguez suffered serious injuries, but is expected to fully recover.

The hotel manager says he wants Kiernan arrested.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s