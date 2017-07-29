Woman charged after walking deer on leash in Texas

SAN ANTONIO (KXAN) — A woman walking a white-tailed fawn on a leash at the Alamo is now facing charges.

Alamo security called Bexar County game wardens after seeing the woman, who game wardens deemed “too fond of the fawn.”

The warden learned the woman, who came to the Alamo to take Fourth of July family photos, picked up the baby deer on the side of the road.

While the warden tried to explain state law that forbids possession of game animals, the woman would not listen and became very upset, the department says. The fawn was seized and taken to a licensed Texas Parks and Wildlife rehab.

Game wardens took the opportunity to educate tourists about trying to take wild animals as pets.

The San Antonio Express-News reports the incident happened on June 30, but the photos and details were released by Texas Parks & Wildlife in their field notes on Friday.

