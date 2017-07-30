5 vehicles burglarized at 3 Oakland BART stations

OAKLAND (KRON)–Five vehicles were burglarized Friday at three BART stations in Oakland, according to police.

Two vehicles were broken into at the Rockridge station’s south lot between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m., police said.

The suspect smashed the left rear window of a 2016 Toyota Prius and stole a laptop computer. The same suspect also smashed the right rear window of a 2015 Audi A4 and ransacked the interior, police said.

According to police, at 3:33 p.m. at the West Oakland station, a witness saw two suspects smash a rear window of a 2004 BMW 320 that was parked in the lot. They stole an automotive emergency kit that was left on a seat, police said.

The two suspects, who remain at large, were described as black males, 16 or 17 years old and carrying a backpack, police said.

Between 1:15 p.m. and 5 p.m., a victim had parked a 2015 Honda CR-V at the same station. During that time, someone smashed a rear window and stole a black backpack containing clothes, police said.

At the Fruitvale BART station, between 5:15 a.m. and 3 p.m., a suspect entered a locked 1997 Mazda Miata in the surface parking lot next to the bus zone, police said.

The suspect stole tools and the car stereo, police said.