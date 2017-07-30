Annual Gilroy Garlic Festival comes to a close

GILROY (KRON)– Sunday marked the last day of this years’ Gilroy Garlic Festival.

The festival is a yearly tradition and attracts visitors from near and far.

“Locals, we grew up here so we work in the garlic festival as well, ” said Arianna Vasquez.”Now we just get to enjoy it.”

According to organizers, on average around 100,000 people attend.

Each year festival goers consume more than two tons of garlic

KRON4’s Philippe Djegal said the garlic flavored ice cream was in high demand.

