Deadly San Jose crash impacts traffic to Gilroy Garlic Festival

SAN JOSE (KRON) — At least one person was killed in a car crash on southbound U.S. Highway 101 in San Jose Sunday morning, according to California Highway Patrol officials.

The accident was first reported at 5:48 a.m. near the PG&E transmission substation at 150 Metcalf Road.

The collision involved at least three cars, and one of those cars caught fire.

At least one person has died, CHP officials said.

All but one lane of southbound U.S. Highway 101 remains closed in this area as police and firefighters investigate.

Traffic is currently backed up on Highway 101 more than a mile because of the closure, the CHP confirmed.

Today is the last day of the Gilroy Garlic Festival, and many people use Highway 101 to get there.

There is no estimate yet as to how soon the lanes might re-open.

