TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 45-year-old Iowa man who was arrested for stalking a woman at Tampa Bay Comic Con could be facing a felony charge after appearing in front of a judge.

Terry Repp was originally arrested on a misdemeanor charge Saturday at the Tampa Convention Center. Due to his history, a judge said in court Sunday morning that the charge qualifies as aggravated stalking, a felony charge.

“The defendant was presumptively involved in activities which, put in the course of conduct, constitutes willful, malicious and repeated harassing or cyber stalking this person,” said Thirteenth Judicial Circuit Court Judge Claudia Isom.

Tampa police say it appears Repp has an irrational obsession with the victim and has traveled across the country to try to harass her. Police have not officially identified the victim, but TMZ reports that Kate Beckinsale postponed her appearance at Comic Con after an incident with an “overzealous fan.”

Repp made contact with the victim at an event in Salt Lake City last year. According to a criminal report affidavit, he touched the victim’s back and made a comment about stabbing her. He was also detained in Houston last year at an event the victim was attending.

“Because of the history of violent threats, the court finds that it does qualify as aggravated stalking,” Judge Isom said.

Tampa officers say they were given a heads up about his behavior and had a photo of him. When they saw him, they took immediate action.

The judge set bond at $5,000.

