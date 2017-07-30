Man robbed of laptop at Alameda Starbucks

ALAMEDA (KRON)– A man at an Alameda Starbucks had his laptop ripped out of his hands by a group of teenagers Saturday night.
The robbery occurred at around 9:00 p.m. at Starbucks on Atlantic Avenue.
Gene Hamm said a teen grabbed his computer, knocked over drinks, and ran down an alley with his MacBook Pro.
He said another suspect ran past him.
“These guys seem pretty professional.” Hamm said.”They knew what they were doing. They knew where to go.”
This is the second time in less than two weeks a person was robbed of their computer.
In both incidents, two to four teenagers bombarded the Starbucks and then ran out with people’s belongings.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- ‘FIRE BALL’ RIDES IN BAY AREA CLOSED AFTER DEADLY ACCIDENT
- COUPLE GETS LIFE FOR TORTURE MURDER OF NAPA TODDLER
- CAUGHT ON CAM: ILLEGAL STREET RACE LEADS TO CRASH IN SAN JOSE
- FORMER DEPUTY TO STAND TRIAL IN OAKLAND POLICE SEX SCANDAL CASE
- MUG SHOT RELEASED OF SF OFFICER ACCUSED OF HAVING CHILD PORN
- WINNING $1.2M LOTTERY TICKET BOUGHT AT DUBLIN BOWLING ALLEY
- FBI: MAN SAYS HE KILLED WIFE ON CRUISE OVER HER LAUGHING
- IDENTICAL TWINS WANT TO BE PREGNANT BY THE SAME MAN AT THE SAME TIME