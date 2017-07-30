Man who thought mom was possessed by Satan pleads guilty in her death

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont man who told police he attacked and killed his 82-year-old mother because he believed she was possessed by Satan has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

The Rutland Herald reports 55-year-old Roderick Geronimo, of East Poultney, entered the plea Thursday in the 2012 death of his mother, Gertrudes Alwardt.

Police say Geronimo violently pushed a table into her and hit her over the head with wine decanters before pouring water into her mouth to “cast the devil out.”

Alwardt died of blunt force trauma to the head and torso.

The defense and prosecution agreed that Geronimo was suffering a psychotic episode at the time, and his charge was reduced from murder.

Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 28. Geronimo faces one to 15 years in prison.

