Multiple injured after vehicle crashes into crowd of people in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (KRON) — Multiple people were injured Sunday after a vehicle crashed into a crowd of people in Los Angeles.

The incident happened at around 3:47 p.m. at 5088 W. Pico Boulevard, Los Angeles Fire said.

At least six people are hurt. One person is in critical condition.

The victims are being taken to nearby hospitals.

Update from LA Fire:

Update Multi Patient Incident; 4:11PM; 5088 W Pico Bl; #MIDWILSHIRE Patient update to a total of 6 currently being treated/transported. 4 patients meet criteria for a paramedic ALS transport while 2 with non-life threatening injuries being transported in a BLS ambulance. Awaiting further details on patient conditions/ages/genders. Any questions regarding circumstances of the collision = LAPD Inc#3238; FS 68; Batt 18; South Bureau; Council District 10; Margaret Stewart

Stay with KRON4 News for updates

Update #MultiPatientIncident; 4:11PM; 5088 W Pico Bl; #MIDWILSHIRE Patient update to a total of 6 … https://t.co/XoUUZLaeMk — LAFD (@LAFD) July 30, 2017

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES