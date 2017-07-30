Police: 2 homes struck by bullets in Berkeley

BERKELEY (KRON)– Berkeley police are hoping the public can help locate the suspects involved in a shooting at a park in Berkeley on Monday.
According to police, the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. at San Pablo Park in the 1300 block of Burnett Street
Witnesses told KRON4’s Ella Sogomonian, that a large group of teens were walking towards the park and broke a van’s window along the way.
The next moment, a car drove by and shots rang out.
“About six or seven shots,” said one resident. “Berkeley police responded I mean within minutes.”
Some residents believe the shooting was an isolated incident that stemmed from an argument at a memorial.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- ‘FIRE BALL’ RIDES IN BAY AREA CLOSED AFTER DEADLY ACCIDENT
- COUPLE GETS LIFE FOR TORTURE MURDER OF NAPA TODDLER
- CAUGHT ON CAM: ILLEGAL STREET RACE LEADS TO CRASH IN SAN JOSE
- FORMER DEPUTY TO STAND TRIAL IN OAKLAND POLICE SEX SCANDAL CASE
- MUG SHOT RELEASED OF SF OFFICER ACCUSED OF HAVING CHILD PORN
- WINNING $1.2M LOTTERY TICKET BOUGHT AT DUBLIN BOWLING ALLEY
- FBI: MAN SAYS HE KILLED WIFE ON CRUISE OVER HER LAUGHING
- IDENTICAL TWINS WANT TO BE PREGNANT BY THE SAME MAN AT THE SAME TIME