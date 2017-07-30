Police: 2 homes struck by bullets in Berkeley



BERKELEY (KRON)– Berkeley police are hoping the public can help locate the suspects involved in a shooting at a park in Berkeley on Monday.

According to police, the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. at San Pablo Park in the 1300 block of Burnett Street

Witnesses told KRON4’s Ella Sogomonian, that a large group of teens were walking towards the park and broke a van’s window along the way.

The next moment, a car drove by and shots rang out.

“About six or seven shots,” said one resident. “Berkeley police responded I mean within minutes.”

Some residents believe the shooting was an isolated incident that stemmed from an argument at a memorial.

