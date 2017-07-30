Police investigate smash-and-grab robbery at Novato Costco

NOVATO (KRON) — Police are investigating a smash and grab robbery Sunday at a Costco in Novato.

Officers were dispatched at around 10:11 a.m. to the Costco at Vintage Oaks on a report of a robbery, police said.

Three suspects entered the store wearing surgical masks and went directly to the jewelry display cases, according to police.

The suspects used a hammer to smash the glass cases, and stole numerous pieces of jewelry.

They ran out of the store, to an awaiting vehicle, and left the area before to police arrived.

No weapons were seen, and no one was injured during this incident. The suspect vehicle was not located.

Witnesses described the suspects as African American male adults, possibly in their 20’s, according to police.

The suspect vehicle was described as a dark colored four door sedan with paper dealer plates.

The public’s assistance is requested in locating this vehicle and the involved suspects. If you have any information, please call 415-897-4361.

These #jewelry cases at Novato's Costco are full, but another one isn't after a smash-&-grab robbery there.

Details on @kron4news tonight. pic.twitter.com/glx6JAprGS — Spencer Blake (@spencerjblake) July 31, 2017

