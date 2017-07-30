Police: Man arrested for pointing gun at couple on Concord road

CONCORD (KRON) — Officers arrested a man accused of pointing a gun at a Concord couple on their way to the store Saturday, police said.
A man driving a white Buick Regal in the area of Willow Pass Road and Farm Bureau Road pointed a gun at the couple as he drove past them, Concord police said.
The victims were able to take a photograph of the suspect, and police quickly found the Buick at a Concord home.
Clinton Kimbark, 33, was identified as the Buick’s driver, and a loaded handgun was found in his car, police said.
Kimbark was arrested on suspicion of brandishing a firearm and possession of a loaded firearm in public, according to police.
