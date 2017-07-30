SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — Pacific Gas and Electric crews are working to restore power to 650 customers in San Francisco’s Richmond District who are still without power from an outage that started earlier today, a spokeswoman said.
The outage near the corner of California and 16th streets started around 9:30 a.m. and affected about 4,600 PG&E customers.
The outage was caused by an equipment failure, according to preliminary investigation, according to Jacqueline Ratto, a PG&E spokeswoman.
“We have been able to restore power to more than 3,000 customers since the start of the incident,” Ratto said. It’s not yet known when the remaining PG&E customers’ power will be restored.
