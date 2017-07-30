Proposed Ohio medical pot rule bans edibles with kid appeal

FILE - This Sept. 15, 2015 file photo shows marijuana plants with their buds covered in white crystals at a medical marijuana cultivation center in Albion, Ill. U.S. women are increasingly using marijuana during pregnancy, sometimes to treat morning sickness, new reports suggest. Though the actual numbers are small, the trend raises concerns because of evidence linking the drug with low birth weights and other problems. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)

COLUMBUS  (AP) – A proposed rule for Ohio’s medical marijuana program says edible products that resemble cartoon characters, superheroes or pop-culture figures should not be allowed.

The Columbus Dispatch reports that it’s among more than 100 proposed medical marijuana rules to be considered Monday by the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Agency Rule Review. The oversight panel can’t approve rules but can reject them, put them on hold or allow them take effect without action.

The state has been gearing up to make medical marijuana products available by September 2018 to people with physician recommendations for 21 qualifying medical conditions.

Those patients will be able to buy 90-day supplies of marijuana products that include creams, pills, patches and plant products at 60 dispensaries allowed in the law approved by the Legislature last year.

