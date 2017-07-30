Santa Rosa driver hospitalized after truck slams into tree

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — A man is in the hospital with serious injuries after his truck crashed into a tree early Sunday morning in Santa Rosa, police said.

Around 4:00 a.m., officers responded to a single-car accident the area of Piner Rd., just east of Marlow Rd., according to Santa Rosa Police Department.

When officers arrived they found a 1998 blue Chevy pick-up truck with major damage.

The truck had smashed into a tree and was up on the sidewalk in front of the Bay Village Apartments at 2980 Bay Village Circle.

Santa Rosa Police Officers and Fire Personnel responded to the scene.

The driver, who the only person in the car, was found on the ground near his truck, police said.

He was immediately transported to a local area hospital.

Initially, authorities believed his injuries may be life-threatening, but he is now expected to survive.

The driver has been identified as 23-year-old Felix Fernando Carreon of Santa Rosa, police said.

A witness driving in the area told officers that he saw the driver speeding in the truck prior to the collision.

The driver then lost control and crashed in front of the apartment complex.

Police say they are still determining if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the collision.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact Officer Kertianis of the Santa Rosa Police Department at (707) 543-3636. Media inquiries should be directed to Sergeant Black.

