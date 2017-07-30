VIDEO: 2 babies die in separate hot car incidents in Phoenix

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KRON) — Two babies have have lost their lives to hot car deaths in the Phoenix area in the past two days, according to officials.

On Friday, family members of a seven-month-old found the infant locked in a car around 4:00 p.m.

It was about 101 degrees outside.

“Right now, the early indication is that the baby was here and family members did not know that the baby was left in the vehicle,” Phoenix police said.

“So we’re still, obviously, going to ask a lot of those questions and investigators will be out here making sure that some of those questions are answered.”

Authorities don’t know exactly how long the baby was in the car, but believe it could have been hours.

On Saturday another baby died after being left in a hot car in Phoenix.

The infant has been identified as one-year-old Josiah Riggins.

Police are still investigating his death.

At this point, no arrests have been made.

