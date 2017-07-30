VIDEO: Doctor killed after not prescribing pain pills

INDIANA (KRON) — An Indiana community is grieving the loss of a local doctor after he was allegedly murdered for not prescribing a man pain killers.

Officials say Michael Jarvis went to the Saint Joseph Medical Center Wednesday with the intention of killing doctor Todd Graham.

However, authorities believe it could have been much worse.

“Although there would have been a specific target, it’s like trapping an animal in a corner,” Commander Tim Corbett of County Metro Homicide said.

“They’re going to come out fighting, and I truly believe that this could have escalated into a mass shooting,” Corbett said

The St. Joseph County Prosecutor, Ken Cotter, says Jarvis confronted Doctor Graham in the parking lot when he would not prescribe opioids for his wife’s chronic pain.

“It was Dr. Graham’s opinion that chronic pain did not require prescription drugs. Make no mistake that that this was a person who made a choice to kill Dr. Graham,” Cotter said. “This is not a fallout from any opioid epidemic or any opioid problems.”

Officials say this is more than just a doctor or law enforcement issue.

“He did what we ask our doctors to do. Don’t over prescribe opioids. And unfortunately, for whatever reason, Jarvis made that choice to take his life,” Cotter said.

Now, the community is mourning his loss.

Dr. AJ Mencia was a friend and business partner of Dr. Graham.

“His personality was electric,” Mencia said. “I can tell you one thing that we have joked about is Todd Graham will be the best dressed man in heaven.”

“A tragedy is such an understatement of what happened,” Cotter added.

