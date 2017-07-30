VIDEO: Man captures sunken vessel in San Francisco Bay

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–A boater nearly crashed into a 33-foot sunken vessel Sunday afternoon.

Colin Stewart managed to avoid crashing into the vessel after he noticed a small part of the boat sticking up.

According to Lt. Megan Mervar from the U.S. Coast Guard, the vessel sunk in the middle of the Bay about one-mile northeast of Treasure Islan,

The boat sunk sometime on Saturday; the exact time is unknown.

Th owner of the vessel is working cooperatively with the U.S. Coast Guard and is getting a private salvage company to remove it.

