VIDEO: Mother warns parents after baby infected with cold sores

WARNING – VIDEO CONTAINS IMAGES THAT MAY BE DIFFICULT TO LOOK AT

DES MOINES, Iowa (KRON) — A mother is putting out a stern warning after her baby became covered in sores.

Baby Juliano is in terrible pain as cold sores take over his face and mouth.

His mother Samantha Rodgers says doctors told her he had the flu, or a bad case of hand foot and mouth disease, but it got worse.

“His sores were growing onto his hands and his neck and his stomach,” Rodgers said.

Juliano was sent to a children’s hospital in Des Moines where he was tested.

“They swabbed his mouth and tested it and it came back as he has herpes,” Rodgers said.

Cold sores are highly contagious and can be spread by saliva, skin and touching things that are contaminated with the virus, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.

“Pretty much this person gave my baby herpes not intentionally,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers says she’s not completely sure who gave her baby the virus.

“All I can say is just be cautious, it can be anybody your best friend, your sister, your brother, or your mom, it can be anybody. Everybody needs to wash their hands, sanitize if you see a cold sore or anything on them, just don’t let them come by your baby,” she said.

Baby Juliano is doing better, but he will now carry this burden for the rest of his life.

“It sucks because this is a life-long problem now every time he runs a fever, every time he’s sick he can have an outbreak, I don’t know how to handle this. I am trying to do the best. It’s sad. It breaks my heart and I can’t do anything to help him.”

Rodgers says Juliano should be going home soon to finish treatment.

The next goal is to get Juliano to eat something, which Rodgers says he hasn’t done since last week.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, symptoms like a fever or blisters can start two to 12 days after exposure.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES