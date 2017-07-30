Woman robbed of iPhone on BART train in Oakland

OAKLAND (KRON) — A robbery suspect is at large after stealing a woman’s cellphone on a BART train Saturday afternoon in Oakland, police said.

At 4:02 p.m., a man boarded the Daly City-bound train at either the Coliseum station or Fruitvale station and sat next to a woman.

When the train stopped at the West Oakland station, the man snatched the woman’s iPhone and ran from the train.

The victim chased after the suspect and confronted him.

When she attempted to take her phone back, a struggle broke out and the suspect allegedly pushed her to the ground, then ran away, police said.

The suspect was described as a black man, 18 or 19 years old and he was wearing dark clothing. Police searched the area but were unable to locate him.

The victim was not injured, police said.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES