OAKLAND (KRON) — A Bay Area hip hop duo Zion I was robbed earlier this month while shooting a music video in Oakland.
The group posted a video on their Facebook page explaining how they were held up at gunpoint in West Oakland at around noon on July 10.
One of the group members said a group of men came up to them around noon and put a gun to the camera man’s head.
The thieves then stole $90,000 worth of equipment.
“It just sucks man, god bless no body was hurt,” he said in the video.
The group has started a GoFundMe page to help recover what was stolen.
