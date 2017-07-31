OAKLAND (KRON) — A Bay Area hip hop duo Zion I was robbed earlier this month while shooting a music video in Oakland.

The group posted a video on their Facebook page explaining how they were held up at gunpoint in West Oakland at around noon on July 10.

One of the group members said a group of men came up to them around noon and put a gun to the camera man’s head.

The thieves then stole $90,000 worth of equipment.

“It just sucks man, god bless no body was hurt,” he said in the video.

The group has started a GoFundMe page to help recover what was stolen.

