OAKLAND (KRON) — A man knocked a woman to the ground and stole her phone at the West Oakland BART Station on Saturday afternoon, police said.

The robbery happened at around 4:02 p.m. as the victim was seated on a Daly City-bound train, police said. The suspect boarded the train at either the Coliseum or Fruitvale Station.

No arrests have been made in the iPhone robbery. After the robbery, the man ran off the train at the West Oakland Station.

The woman ran after the man, confronted him, tried to get her phone back, and then she was pushed to the ground.

The suspect is described as an 18 or 19-year-old black man.

Police say he fled down the stairs after the robbery.

The woman was not hurt.

This comes as BART is launching a program to help riders protect their electronic devices.

The transit agency says it is seeing an increase in cellphone thefts at BART stations all across the Bay Area.

Through June of this year, BART has already seen 225 cell phone thefts.

In 2014, there were only 137.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES