Disturbing Video: Kitten tased by teens on Snapchat

WARNING – Some parties may find this video disturbing. (CNN VIDEO)

FLORIDA (KRON) — Police are looking for two kids that are seen on a Snapchat video using a taser on a kitten in Florida.

The teens are seen tasing the kitten, then laughing once it gets zapped.

The video was posted on Snapchat late last week.

People in the area have come forward to police and identified the kids in the video.

Local animal services say they hope to see them face animal cruelty charges.

CNN contributed to this report

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES