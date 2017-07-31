Disturbing Video: Kitten tased by teens on Snapchat

By Published:
(CNN)

WARNING – Some parties may find this video disturbing. (CNN VIDEO)

FLORIDA (KRON) — Police are looking for two kids that are seen on a Snapchat video using a taser on a kitten in Florida.

The teens are seen tasing the kitten, then laughing once it gets zapped.

The video was posted on Snapchat late last week.

People in the area have come forward to police and identified the kids in the video.

Local animal services say they hope to see them face animal cruelty charges.

CNN contributed to this report

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s