PHOTOS: Fire burns at elementary school in San Rafael

SAN RAFAEL (KRON) — A fire was burning at a San Rafael elementary school on Monday evening, firefighters tweeted.

The fire has not been put out. The fire started on a roof undergoing a replacement.

Marinwood and San Rafael firefighters were battling the blaze at Dixie School.

People are being asked to stay clear of the area.

Firefighters have not released any more information.

