TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 4-year-old boy has died after the gun he found in a Tampa home discharged Sunday evening.
At 5:46 p.m. officers responded to a report that the child, Ashton Gooding, was seriously injured at 1020 E. Hannah Avenue.
A preliminary investigation indicated Gooding found a loaded gun in the home and the gun discharged, severely injuring him. The boy was transported to Tampa General Hospital where he pronounced deceased.
The State Attorney’s Office is reviewing the facts of the case and will work with the Tampa Police Department to determine if charges will be filed.
Investigators have not revealed who the gun belongs to or where the gun was in the home.
Detectives are working to determine if the shooting was accidental.
Gooding would have turned 5 years-old one month from today.
