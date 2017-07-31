Grand jury declines rape charges against Raiders’ Conley

CLEVELAND (AP) – A grand jury in Cleveland has decided not to charge Oakland Raiders rookie with any crimes after a rape investigation.
Spokesman Ryan Miday of the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement Monday that the grand jury declined all possible charges for Conley after being presented the facts and circumstances surrounding the sexual assault allegations.
Conley is a defensive back who starred at Ohio State. He was accused by a 23-year-old woman of sexually assaulting her in a Cleveland hotel room April 9.
Conley’s attorney says the sex was consensual. Conley has cooperated with the investigation and said he passed a polygraph test.
Conley signed a four-year contract with the Raiders on Friday and was at training camp Monday. Raiders owner Mark Davis says he trusts the research his staff did before the 22-year-old player was drafted with the 24th overall pick.
