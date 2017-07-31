JCPenny in Richmond’s Hilltop Mall closes

RICHMOND (KRON) — The JCPenny in Richmond’s Hilltop Mall closed on Monday.

The Richmond location was one of 138 stores that closed nationwide.

Like other department stores, JCPenny is hurting as more people shop online instead of heading to the mall.

The company says these closures are part of a plan to focus on their best-performing stores.

Around 900 JCPenny stores will remain open.

