JCPenny in Richmond’s Hilltop Mall closes

By Published:
FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2015, file photo, shoppers visit a J.C. Penney store in New York. The Texas-based retailer reports quarterly financial results, Friday, Nov. 13, 2015. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

RICHMOND (KRON) — The JCPenny in Richmond’s Hilltop Mall closed on Monday.

The Richmond location was one of 138 stores that closed nationwide.

Like other department stores, JCPenny is hurting as more people shop online instead of heading to the mall.

The company says these closures are part of a plan to focus on their best-performing stores.

Around 900 JCPenny stores will remain open.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s