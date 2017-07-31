SONOMA COUNTY (BCN) — The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office has identified a driver who was found dead in his crashed pickup truck near Cazadero on Sunday morning as 21-year-old Michael Solano of Rio Nido.

A passing Cazadero Volunteer Fire Department member found the crashed 1999 Dodge Ram truck at 7:42 a.m. Sunday and called the California Highway Patrol, CHP Officer Kerri Post said.

Solano was driving north on Cazadero Highway north of Old Duncans Grade Road north of Duncans Mills when the truck drifted to the right, went 25 feet down an embankment and struck a large pepperwood tree, Post said.

The crash caused major damage to the truck including a crushed roof, hood and driver’s compartment. It appears Solano was not wearing a seatbelt, according to Post.

The time of the crash has not been determined and the CHP is investigating whether the driver was impaired, Post said.

