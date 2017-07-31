Novato police release video of Costco smash-and-grab robbery

NOVATO (KRON) — Novato police have released new video of a “smash-and-grab” robbery at a Costco.

In the video, you can see the men scooping up jewelry.

This comes on the heels of several other stores being ripped off, including a store in Danville where thieves struck twice.

Police are reviewing the surveillance video from inside and outside of Costco, hoping to identify the suspects.

They also say they are working with detectives from Danville and Foster City.

A Costco representative says they are still reviewing inventory to get an accurate understanding of what was taken and the worth.

Novato police say they are also keeping watch to see if the thieves try to sell what they stole.

Police say they believe they have identified the getaway car as a Chevy sonic with paper dealer plates.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES