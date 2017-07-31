OAKLAND (KRON) — It was heavily expected that the A’s would move pitcher Sonny Gray prior to today’s trade deadline and they did just that.
Gray is headed to the Bronx to become a New York Yankee, the team announced in a statement Monday.
The deal lands the A’s three of the Yankees’ top-12 prospects in outfielder Jorge Mateo, pitcher James Kaprielian, and infielder Dustin Fowler.
Along with Gray, the Yankees get $1.5 million, team officials said.
Gray is still in Oakland and could pitch as soon as tomorrow for New York.
