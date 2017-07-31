Oakland A’s trade Sonny Gray to New York Yankees

Sandeep Chandok Published:
Sonny Gray
FILE - In this July 14, 2017, file photo, Oakland Athletics pitcher Sonny Gray works against the Cleveland Indians during the first inning of a baseball game, in Oakland, Calif. As the hours tick down to baseball's trade deadline, three standout pitchers remain at the center of attention. Sonny Gray, Justin Verlander and Yu Darvish each have the potential to help a contending team down the stretch, and if any of them are traded Monday, July 31, 2017, it would certainly spice up what has been a fairly pedestrian stretch of deals so far. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)

OAKLAND (KRON) — It was heavily expected that the A’s would move pitcher Sonny Gray prior to today’s trade deadline and they did just that.

Gray is headed to the Bronx to become a New York Yankee, the team announced in a statement Monday.

The deal lands the A’s three of the Yankees’ top-12 prospects in outfielder Jorge Mateo, pitcher James Kaprielian, and infielder Dustin Fowler.

Along with Gray, the Yankees get $1.5 million, team officials said.

Gray is still in Oakland and could pitch as soon as tomorrow for New York.

