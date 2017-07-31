PHOTO: Airport worker seen punching man with baby

FRANCE (KRON) — An airport worker is caught on camera striking a man holding a baby at a French airport on Sunday.
The victim was scheduled to fly out of Nice on Saturday, but the easyJet flight was delayed for 11 hours.
A bystander subdued the attacker until police arrived.
The man with the baby was removed from the scene, but was on his plane when it was time to take off.
Officials with easyJet say the suspect was not an airline employee.
The airline issued an apology saying the flight was held up because of a technical issue.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- ‘FIRE BALL’ RIDES IN BAY AREA CLOSED AFTER DEADLY ACCIDENT
- COUPLE GETS LIFE FOR TORTURE MURDER OF NAPA TODDLER
- CAUGHT ON CAM: ILLEGAL STREET RACE LEADS TO CRASH IN SAN JOSE
- FORMER DEPUTY TO STAND TRIAL IN OAKLAND POLICE SEX SCANDAL CASE
- MUG SHOT RELEASED OF SF OFFICER ACCUSED OF HAVING CHILD PORN
- WINNING $1.2M LOTTERY TICKET BOUGHT AT DUBLIN BOWLING ALLEY
- FBI: MAN SAYS HE KILLED WIFE ON CRUISE OVER HER LAUGHING
- IDENTICAL TWINS WANT TO BE PREGNANT BY THE SAME MAN AT THE SAME TIME