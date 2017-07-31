PHOTO: Airport worker seen punching man with baby

FRANCE (KRON) — An airport worker is caught on camera striking a man holding a baby at a French airport on Sunday.

The victim was scheduled to fly out of Nice on Saturday, but the easyJet flight was delayed for 11 hours.

A bystander subdued the attacker until police arrived.

The man with the baby was removed from the scene, but was on his plane when it was time to take off.

Officials with easyJet say the suspect was not an airline employee.

The airline issued an apology saying the flight was held up because of a technical issue.

