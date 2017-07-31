Police chief: Woman used my business card to snort heroin

Photo courtesy of Canal Fulton Police (Ohio)

CANAL FULTON, Ohio (AP) — This wasn’t the intent when an Ohio police chief left his business card for a resident: The officer discovered that a woman later used the rolled-up card to snort heroin.

Canal Fulton Police Chief Douglas Swartz shared the story on Facebook with a plea for people to call emergency responders if they come across drugs rather than touching potentially dangerous substances themselves.

Swartz says someone found the woman passed out on Sunday and brought her to the police station seeking help, along with spilled powder that the well-intentioned observer had scooped up with his bare hands.

Swartz says touching drugs is a bad idea because with some drugs, even minimal exposure can be deadly.

He says the woman must seek drug treatment and will face charges if she doesn’t.

