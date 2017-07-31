Police: Man accused of rape arrested again for sex act with same teen

COBLESKILL, N.Y. (WTEN) – Police say a man accused of raping a teenage girl was arrested again for engaging in a sex act with the same teen.

On Friday, Joseph Raymer, 26, of Cobleskill, was arrested and charged with third-degree rape and endangering the welfare of a child. He was released on his own recognizance. A temporary order of protection was issued against Raymer on behalf of the teen.

On Sunday, at around 7:15 p.m. police received a tip that Raymer and the same 16-year-old girl were together at a location in the Village of Cobleskill. Police say they found Raymer and the teen engaged in a sexual act inside a vehicle.

Raymer was arrested and charged third-degree criminal sexual act, second-degree criminal contempt, and endangering the welfare of a child.

He was arraigned and remanded to jail on $10,000 cash bail or $20,000 secured bond.

