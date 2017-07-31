Police: Man arrested for string of Palo Alto arson fires

PALO ALTO (KRON) — Police arrested a man Saturday night in connection with a string of fires that occurred early Friday morning in Palo Alto, Palo Alto Police Department said Monday.

Between 2:00 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. Friday, police and crews from Palo Alto Fire Department, responded to four separate suspicious fires, police said.

The first fire caused significant damage to a car aprked on the 600 block of Urban Lane.

The second involved a dumpster on the 100 block of Palo Alto Avenue

The third happened inside of a parking garage on the 500 block of High Street

The last one caused damage to the foliage along a bike path near the intersection of Alma Street and Homer Avenue.

Around 9:00 p.m. Saturday, an officer on routine patrol in the area of the 600 block of Urban Lane spotted a man with a strong resemblance to a suspect captured by a surveillance camera in the area of Friday’s Palo Alto Avenue fire.

“The man was detained without incident,” police said.

After further investigation, police booked the suspect, 23-year-old Terry Lee Hill Jr. of Palo Alto, into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for four felony counts of arson, according to Palo Alto PD.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call our 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be e-mailed to paloalto@tipnow.org or sent via text message or voice mail to 650-383-8984. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through our free mobile app, downloadable at bit.ly/PAPD-AppStore or bit.ly/PAPD-GooglePlay.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES