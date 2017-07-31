Police: Morgan Hill man arranged for sex with 13-year-old girl

MARTINEZ (KRON ) — A Morgan Hill man is scheduled to be arraigned today for allegedly arranging to have sex with a girl under 13, Contra Costa County prosecutors said.

Jose Francisco Toledo, 42, was arrested at 10:00 a.m. Thursday at Hidden Lakes Park on the Martinez-Pleasant Hill border where he allegedly arranged to meet the girl, according to the district attorney’s office.

Toledo allegedly contacted an undercover police officer, who was posing as a 13-year-old girl, on the Internet on June 16.

Toledo tried to get the “girl” to send him nude images of her and eventually meet in person for sex, prosecutors said.

Investigators from the district attorney’s office, Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office and Martinez police arrested Toledo.

They recovered electronic items from his car, condoms and candy he promised to bring the girl, according to the district attorney’s office.

Toledo was booked into Contra Costa County Jail under $2.5 million bail on suspicion of attempting lewd acts with a child under 13 and enticing a minor to meet for sex, prosecutors said.

The multi-agency Silicon Valley Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigated the case.

