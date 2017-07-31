VIDEO: Elderly woman killed after lengthy standoff with shooting suspect in San Francisco’s Corona Heights neighborhood

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN/KRON) — An evacuation center had been set up in San Francisco’s Corona Heights neighborhood Monday for residents affected by a lengthy standoff with a shooting suspect.

The standoff ended at around 3 p.m., police said. An elderly woman, who was not a suspect, was shot and killed.

The suspect shot and hurt himself and then surrendered.

Residents in the area of 15th Street between Castro Street and Buena Vista Terrace had been ordered to shelter in place following the shooting, which occurred around 11:45 p.m. Sunday in the area of 15th and Beaver streets near Corona Heights Park.

When officers arrived they “found evidence that shots were fired,” police said.

Responding officers found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

The woman has been hospitalized but police have not provided an update on her current condition.

Her relationship to the gunman is also unknown.

Officers had made contact with a male suspect who they believe is armed, but he has refused to leave his home, leading to a lengthy standoff with police.

Officers found an armed man, but he is refusing to come out of his home and cooperate with police.

Residents needing assistance were being advised to go to the evacuation center at McKinley Elementary School at 1025 14th St., where the Salvation Army is providing water and breakfast as well as emotional and spiritual support.

