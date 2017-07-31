VIDEO: San Francisco shooting turns into police stand-off, shelter in place advised

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A shelter in place has been issued for a San Francisco neighborhood after a shooting turned into a police stand-off, according to San Francisco Police Department.

Around 11:30 p.m. Sunday night officers responded to reports of a shooting in the area of 15th St. and Beaver.

When officers arrived they “found evidence that shots were fired,” police said.

Officers found an armed man, but the man the man refused to leave his house.

Police say they are still negotiating with the man, who they consider a suspect.

Authorities issued a shelter in place, and are asking the public to avoid the area until the scene is safe.

