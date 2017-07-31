SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A San Francisco woman and her young child were terrorized in their Visitacion Valley home Friday evening by a man who threatened to kill them and tried to set their home on fire, police said Monday.

Police responded to the home in the 300 block of Ordway Street around 6:43 p.m. on Friday after 911 received a call from the address with someone screaming into the phone.

Responding officers knocked on the front gate but initially received no answer.

They then noticed a small child looking down at them from an upstairs window and asked the child to open the door, after which a woman came to the window and threw door keys to the officers.

When the officers walked inside, they found a table engulfed in flames.

One officer ran for a fire extinguisher and called the fire department while the other officer detained a male suspect found inside the home.

When officers located the 25-year-old woman who had thrown them the keys, she told them the suspect had entered through a sliding glass door and demanded to know the location of a person who did not live in the home.

The suspect allegedly grabbed the woman by her hair and dragged her into another room and then grabbed her by the wrist and knocked her to the ground, at which point she was able to escape into her bedroom where her 3-year-old son was.

The suspect allegedly ran after her with a knife, threatening to kill her and burn the house down.

The suspect, whose identity was not released Monday, was booked on suspicion of multiple felony offenses, police said.

