SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Even though San Francisco’s Millennium Tower continues to sink and lean, the tower can survive a major earthquake, according to an independent report ordered by the city.

Since its’ completion in 2008, the 58-story luxury high-rise located at 301 Mission Street has sunk 17 inches and is prominently learning several inches northwest.

“We are pleased to release a report that independently confirms Millennium Tower is safe for the time being in the event of a major earthquake,” said City Administrator Naomi Kelly. “As recommended by the independent engineering experts, the City will continue to closely monitor the building.”

An engineering report released by the developers back in October 2016 also found that the tower would be safe during an earthquake.

More than 400 homeowners live in the tower, which could ultimately sink more than 30 inches.

Meanwhile, residents of the tower have filed lawsuits against the developer, Millennium Partners.

