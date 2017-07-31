VIDEO: San Jose ramps up efforts to curb illegal dumping

SAN JOSE (KRON) — The war against illegal dumping is heating up amid a spike in the number of mattresses, furniture, and other trash piling up on city streets in San Jose.

Now, the city is using some new tools in its effort clean up the mess.

On Senter Road in San Jose, it’s hard to tell the difference sometimes between illegal dumping and the remnants of a former homeless camp.

But the city is targeting messes like this with more boots on the ground and a new tool that will make it easier for residents to report illegal dumping.

KRON4 caught up with the city’s illegal dumping rapid response team off Berryessa Road.

Some of the furniture and trash had been set out for pickup by residents but some of the stuff had been illegally dumped.

Either way, calls for service have gone up in recent months from about 32 per day to 45 or 50, says team leader Ed Ramirez.

“If there is just one item or one pile, it will soon be bigger because it attracts others who are out looking for someplace to dump,” Ramirez said.

As of Monday, the city has doubled the number of crews, from four to eight, that are visiting chronic dumping spots or responding to those calls for service.

Residents can now use a smartphone app to upload photos of illegal dumping and tagging the locations on a map to help city crews responding to the request.

“At the end of the day, we love it when residents step up to help us with this by sending in evidence of the illegal dumping,” San Jose Environmental Service spokeswoman Jenny Loft said.

