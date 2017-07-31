CLEVELAND (KRON) — The sexual assault case of Raiders’ first-round draft pick Gareon Conley is being forwarded to a grand jury, according to a report from NFL.com.

Neither Conley or his lawyer will be able to make a case before the jury in Ohio.

The grand jury will be presented with evidence from the prosecution before deciding if Conley should be criminally charged.

This means the grand jury does not decide guilt. Instead, they will determine if there is enough evidence to justify putting Conley on trial.

This news comes just days after the Ohio State cornerback signed his rookie contract with the Silver and Black.

Saturday the team opened training camp in Napa and announced Conley was placed on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list.

Regardless, it could be sometime before he sees the field.

This is a major blow to the Raiders, who took a calculated risk in drafting Conley with hopes to address the gaping holes in their secondary.

The team will most likely look to T.J. Carrie, who was selected in the seventh round of the 2014 draft, to step up if Conley is unable to play this season.

