SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — Police in South San Francisco are looking for a man who allegedly made inappropriate contact with a girl on Saturday.
Authorities said the man inappropriately touched the girl on the leg and face at a store in the 400 block of Grand Avenue around 4 p.m., at which point the girl left the business.
Police say the suspect appears to be around 60 years old, 5 feet 8 inches tall with a stocky build.
The suspect, wanted on battery and child annoyance offenses, was last seen wearing a dark blue baseball cap with a yellow logo, black-framed glasses, a black long-sleeved fleece shirt and blue shoes with gray and white accents.
The suspect also had yellow teeth and a black-and-gray beard.
Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to call South San Francisco police at (650) 877-8900.
Those wishing to submit tips anonymously can call (650) 952-2244 or email police at tips@ssf.net.
