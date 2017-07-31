Train stolen from Pleasant Hill found in Walnut Creek

WALNUT CREEK (KRON) — A massive play train stolen from Pleasant Hill over the weekend has been found in Walnut Creek, company officials said Monday.

The company that owns the train, The Fun and Games Experts, says the colorful train is used to entertain children at community events.

Around 8:00 a.m. Sunday, police responded to the 3000 block of Vincent Rd. where the $60,000 electric train and the trailer carrying it were stolen, Sgt. Janayla Pierson said.

News of the missing train circulated quickly on social media.

That is how Amanda Sossamon from The Fun and Games Experts was able to find it.

She says someone who thought they saw the trailer reached out to her on Facebook.

Sure enough, it was the trailer with the humongous train inside.

It was found in Walnut Creek with a blown out tire.

Police are still on scene investigating.

Amanda says the trailer looks expensive, someone may have stolen it with out realizing what was inside.

