Train stolen from Pleasant Hill found in Walnut Creek

By Published: Updated:

WALNUT CREEK (KRON) — A massive play train stolen from Pleasant Hill over the weekend has been found in Walnut Creek, company officials said Monday.

The company that owns the train, The Fun and Games Experts, says the colorful train is used to entertain children at community events.

Around 8:00 a.m. Sunday, police responded to the 3000 block of Vincent Rd. where the $60,000 electric train and the trailer carrying it were stolen, Sgt. Janayla Pierson said.

News of the missing train circulated quickly on social media.

That is how Amanda Sossamon from The Fun and Games Experts was able to find it.

She says someone who thought they saw the trailer reached out to her on Facebook.

Sure enough, it was the trailer with the humongous train inside.

It was found in Walnut Creek with a blown out tire.

Police are still on scene investigating.

Amanda says the trailer looks expensive, someone may have stolen it with out realizing what was inside.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s