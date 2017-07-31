VIDEO: BART launches campaign to combat cell phone theft

WALNUT CREEK (KRON) – Monday morning BART is launching a new program to combat cellphone theft.
The new program is designed to help riders protect their electronic devices, as BART has seen an increase in theft across the Bay Area.
KRON4’s Lydia Pantazes is at the Walnut Creek Station.
She says just last week BART police arrested a teen who stole a cell phone from a passenger.
The suspect was able to walk up and snatch the phone straight from the passenger’s hand.
To give an idea of the severity of the increase in theft, here are some numbers:
- 2014 – 137 cell phones stolen
- 2015 – 180 cell phones stolen
- 2016 – 274 cell phones stolen
As of June – 225 cell phones have been stolen in 2017
BART is hanging posters with tips on how to protect your phone, as well as making security announcements over the station and train intercom systems.
Some of the tips include:
- Protect your phone near train doors/while waiting on platform
- Put your phone away when approaching stops
- Be aware of your surroundings at all times
