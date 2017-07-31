KAMLOOPS, Canada (KRON/CNN) — A couple used their boat to help fight a grass fire in Canada without leaving the water.

Lorrie Jane Arnott says she was relaxing on the river when she saw smoke and took the video.

She says the couple steered their boat closer to the shore and started spinning it, doing roundabouts.

The water that splashed up went toward the fire and helped contain it until a fire truck appeared shortly afterward.

There were no injuries reported.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES