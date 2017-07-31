MONTEREY (KRON/CNN) — Experts question how a dead humpback whale washed ashore over the weekend near Monterey.

KRON4 has the video of that whale that washed up Saturday morning along the coastline at Pebble Beach.

Experts say Monterey Bay has seen a large influx of whales in the area, which may mean limited food supply.

The total population of humpback whales in the area is around 2,500.

A necropsy is scheduled to determine the exact cause of death.

