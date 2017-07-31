MARYSVILLE, Washington (KRON) — A 10-year-old boy in Washington State says he’s lucky to be alive after getting hit by a car while riding his bike.
Zaiden Cochran credits his helmet for saving his life.
He and his little brother were riding in their neighborhood Saturday when all of a sudden, a 21-year-old driver collides with Zaiden, causing him to be thrown up in the air.
Now, the 10-year-old says he learned a valuable lesson about safety and encourages others to do the same.
“Wear a helmet because it’s very safe, and if you do end up crashing, then you might pass away,” Cochran said.
Doctors treated Zaiden for a crack on his spine, swollen left eye, and scrapes on his knees and arms.
He is expected to make a full recovery.
Police say the driver is cooperating with the investigation.
They don’t think speed was a factor.
