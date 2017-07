LAS VEGAS (KRON/CNN) — A Nevada woman says she is lucky to be alive after lightning strikes just feet away from her.

Aida Dominguez says she went outside to record what she was seeing and that’s when it happened.

Lightning struck, missing her by 30 or 40 feet.

Instead, it hit a street lamp.

Dominguez says she became a little disoriented by the sudden bright light But then ran inside her house.

She says she’s learned her lesson and will be staying inside from now on.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES