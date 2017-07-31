VIDEO: Maryland officer buys diapers for young mother caught shoplifting

LAUREL, MD (WCMH) — A Maryland officer bought a young mother two packs of diapers after she was caught attempting to shoplift the items.

According to the Laurel Maryland Police Department, Officer Johns was recently called to a grocery store after security officers caught the woman trying to steal two packs of diapers worth about $15.

Officers say the young mother tried to steal the diapers after not having enough money leftover when she bought food.

Officer Johns, who grew up with a single mother, said he e instantly realized the woman was struggling to provide for her infant son. He said he just hoped to give the child a better life.

“Just out of personal kindness, he decided to go ahead and buy them,” Laurel Police spokeswoman Audrey Barnes said. “It speaks to the heart of what community policing is all about.”

Johns issued the woman a citation, but after considering the situation, bought the two packs of diapers for her so her child wouldn’t suffer.

“Though it’s but a snapshot of some of the work your officers are doing daily, we still wanted to take a moment to thank Officer Johns for not just fairly enforcing the law, but also showing empathy to an innocent child put in a difficult situation,” the department wrote on a Facebook post.

