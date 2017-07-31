KANSAS CITY (KRON/CNN) — The NAACP is warning minorities that their rights may be violated within the State of Missouri.

This comes after the governor Eric Greitens signed Senate Bill 43 into law.

The bill is intended to make it harder for fired employees to file discrimination lawsuits.

Now, several officials are concerned they say this type of law will allow discrimination in the workplace.

State officials say the bill will go into effect statewide in late August.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES